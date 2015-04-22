UPDATE 2-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.
April 22 Verizon Communications Inc acted on its own when the company decided how to offer ESPN and other Walt Disney Co channels in smaller custom TV packages, a spokeswoman for ESPN said on Wednesday.
"The issue here is that Verizon made unilateral decisions on how to offer ABC Family, Disney Channels, ESPN and ESPN2 that are in violation of our existing agreements," the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
MOSCOW, May 6 Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings , for failing to give its contact details to the Russian communications watchdog.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen