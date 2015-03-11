March 11 Verizon Communications Inc will
offer more than 200 hours a year of original online programming
from DreamWorks Animation and its AwesomenessTV unit in
a bid to reach families and younger viewers who increasingly
watch video on mobile devices, the companies said on Wednesday.
The programming will be available only in the United States,
under terms of the multiyear deal. Financial details were not
disclosed.
Verizon has said it will launch an online video service this
year but has not provided many details on programming.
The new DreamWorks Animation channel will feature
family-oriented live action and animated short-form content from
the company known for "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda."
An AwesomenessTV channel, aimed at teens and younger adults
known as millennials, will include scripted and unscripted
series. AwesomenessTV networks are among the most popular on
Google Inc's YouTube, with more than 7 billion views.
"Our audience is largely consuming our content on mobile.
It's growing rapidly by the day," Brian Robbins, CEO and
co-founder of AwesomenessTV, said in an interview. "We think
there is way more room to grow."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; editing by Matthew
Lewis)