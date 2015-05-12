(Adds Verizon, Sprint statements)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON May 12 Verizon Communications Inc
will pay $90 million and Sprint Corp will pay $68
million to settle U.S. government probes into unauthorized
charges tacked onto their customers' phone bills, federal
agencies said on Tuesday.
The settlements are the latest in the government's push
against the practice known as cramming, in which mobile carriers
bill customers for services they never requested such as daily
horoscopes or trivia.
The Federal Communications Commission, the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau and attorneys general from across
the country investigated the charges and negotiated settlements
with Verizon and Sprint, the No. 1 and No. 3 wireless providers.
"Well before any government action, Verizon Wireless stopped
allowing companies to place charges for premium text message
services on customers' bills," Verizon spokesman Ed McFadden
said in a statement.
Sprint spokesman Jeff Silva said the company had already
refunded customers tens of millions of dollars before the
government's investigation.
The companies joined national carriers AT&T Inc and
T-Mobile US in agreeing to pay fines and refund
consumers for such practices.
Last year, AT&T paid $105 million and T-Mobile paid $90
million to settle a similar probe by the FCC, the Federal Trade
Commission and state attorneys general.
The regulators said on Tuesday that the companies had
charged consumers for subscriptions to third-party products such
as daily humor or celebrity gossip services, typically charging
consumers $9.99 a month and taking a cut of up to 40 percent.
Consumers who called to complain were often refused a
refund, the FCC said, even though government investigators could
not find proof the services had been requested.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Susan Heavey and Emily
Stephenson)