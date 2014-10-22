BRIEF-Schwab to liquidate two funds
* Approved liquidation of both schwab Short-Term Bond Market fund and Schwab Total Bond Market fund
NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - Verizon has set official guidance on its three-part dollar bond that is 10bp-15bp tighter than initial price thoughts and has dropped an initially announced five-year tranche.
Price guidance on the seven-year is 120bp area over Treasuries from initial price talk of 130-135bp; 140bp area for the 10-year (IPTs 150-155bp) and 150bp area for the 20-year (IPTs 160-165bp). Area is plus or minus 5bp.
Active bookrunners JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo plan to price the bond today. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
NEW YORK, April 19 Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, New York magazine reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources briefed on the discussions.