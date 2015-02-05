BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems
* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Frontier Communications Corp will buy Verizon Communications Inc's wireline operations in three U.S. states for $10.54 billion in cash, the regional telephone operator said on Thursday.
The properties in California, Florida and Texas will include 3.7 million voice connections, 1.2 million FiOS video connections and 2.2 million broadband connections, Frontier said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year and is subject to regulatory approval, the company said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
