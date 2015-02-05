(Adds chief executive quote)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Verizon Communications Inc
will sell wireline assets to Frontier Communications Corp
for $10.54 billion in cash and cell phone towers worth
over $5 billion to American Tower Corp, the company said on
Thursday.
The assets being sold to Frontier and American Tower are the
latest in a series of non-core assets that Verizon has sold in
recent months to reduce debt and raise cash for investments.
The Frontier deal is expected to close in the first half of
next year and is subject to regulatory approval, Verizon said.
Frontier will acquire Verizon's local wireline operations in
California, Florida and Texas, including 3.7 million voice
connections, 1.2 million FiOS video connections and 2.2 million
broadband connections, Verizon said.
The company said it will lease over 11,300 towers and sell
165 towers worth $5.06 billion to Boston-based American Tower.
Moreover, Verizon on Thursday announced plans to buyback
shares worth $5 billion.
The largest U.S. carrier by subscribers, Verizon purchased
181 licenses worth $10.4 billion in a government sale of
wireless airwaves for mobile data that closed last week. That
came on top of $130 billion it spent in 2013 to buy from
Vodafone the 45 percent in its wireless unit that it
did not already own.
Verizon has been exploring steps to speed up its debt
repayment and divest assets to help fund repurchasing some
shares it issued after it announced the Vodafone deal.
The company will use capital raised in these two
transactions to invest in upgrading its network, deliver
shareholder returns and repay debt, Chief Executive Lowell
McAdam said in a call with investors after the announcement.
"We remain committed to getting back to our pre-Vodafone
transaction credit rating profile in the 2018 to 2019 time
frame." McAdam said.
The company has been investing heavily in growing its
wireless business while reducing spend on its broadband Internet
and telephone services.
Frontier did a similar deal in 2009, when Verizon sold 4.8
million rural phone lines to Frontier for $8.6 billion in stock
and cash.
Shares in Frontier soared over 8.5 percent after closing at
$7.70 in trading after market close on Thursday. Shares in
Verizon and American Tower were relatively unchanged after
closing at $47.86 and $99.59 respectively.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Andrew Hay)