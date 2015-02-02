Perrigo says its offices were searched by DOJ's antitrust division
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
Feb 2 Verizon Communications Inc is nearing deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The planned sales include cellphone towers and parts of its landline phone business, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1Akj7ct)
Different buyers are involved in the deals, which could be announced late this week, the WSJ added.
A Verizon spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high