Feb 2 Verizon Communications Inc is
nearing wrapping up deals to sell more than $10 billion in
assets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The planned sales include cellphone towers and parts of its
landline phone business, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1Akj7ct)
As Verizon focuses on updating its network, the company
would consider selling cellphone towers if it found an
attractive deal, chief executive Lowell McAdam said on a January
call with investors.
"There are certain assets on the wireline side that we think
would be better off in somebody else's hands so we can focus our
energy in a little bit more narrow geography," McAdam said.
Divesting assets could also help Verizon repurchase some
shares it issued after it announced the Vodafone deal, he added.
Different buyers are involved in the deals, which could be
announced late this week, the WSJ added.
A Verizon spokesman declined to comment.
The largest U.S. carrier purchased 181 licenses worth $10.4
billion in the AWS-3 spectrum auction that closed last week. In
2013, Verizon announced its plans to acquire the 45 percent
stake in Verizon Wireless that it did not already own from
Vodafone for $130 billion.
The company has been exploring steps to speed up its debt
repayment in recent months.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Liana B.
Baker in New York and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Diane Craft)