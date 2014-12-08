Dec 8 Verizon Communications Inc said
promotional offers and price cuts in its wireless business would
eat into profit for the fourth quarter, sending the company's
shares down 1 percent in extended trading.
The largest U.S. wireless carrier has been cautious in
cutting prices in a hyper-competitive environment, but recently
launched a series of promotions following price reductions by
rivals.
Verizon said the promotional offers would put "short-term
pressure" on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) and EBITDA service margin in its
wireless segment.
The company is scheduled to report current-quarter results
on Jan. 22, 2015.
Verizon shares closed at $48.90 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)