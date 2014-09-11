NEW YORK, Sept 11 Verizon Communications Inc
Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said on Thursday that the
telecoms company would open to selling some of its towers if the
price was right.
"Those deals are coming to us a little more now, and if an
opportunity presented itself to increase shareholder value"
Verizon would be interested in pursuing it, McAdam said at a
Goldman Sachs media conference, adding that the company had
received preliminary offers at inadequate valuations two years
ago.
