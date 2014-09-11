(Releads with comments on web TV product)
By Sam Adams and Christian Plumb
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Verizon Communications Inc
plans to launch an Internet-based television service in
the first half of next year, its chief executive said on
Thursday, in a move intended to shake up traditional cable and
satellite TV services.
In January, Verizon bought an Intel Corp venture to
create a web-based TV service. The move raised expectations that
a viable alternative to cable TV service could finally become a
reality. Competition to create such a service has been
intensifying lately, with Sony Corp, Dish Network Corp
and DirecTV developing similar products.
"We are very focused on probably late first half of 2015
having products like this in the marketplace," McAdam said at an
industry conference in New York.
Intel and others have struggled to lure content from media
companies who prefer to sell bundles of channels to cable and
satellite companies. But McAdam expressed optimism that
broadcast and cable TV networks will agree to provide
programming for such an "over-the-top" service.
"It's moved from a stiff-arm to more of an embrace," he
said, adding that the with regard to the big four TV networks
and other content providers, "over the last six months to a
year, that dialog is changing dramatically."
On Wednesday, Sony announced that it had secured the rights
to carry 22 Viacom channels, including Comedy Central and MTV,
for its own cloud-based television service.
In another sign parts of the industry are warming to
Internet TV, Time Warner Inc and CBS Corp said on Wednesday they
were increasingly open to one day making HBO and Showtime
available directly to consumers over the Internet.
An increased willingness by media companies to make
programming available for Web-TV services could squeeze cable TV
providers by tempting subscribers to abandon them for cheaper or
more flexible options.
Separately, McAdam also said Verizon would be open to
selling some of its towers if the price was right.
"Those deals are coming to us a little more now, and if an
opportunity presented itself to increase shareholder value"
Verizon would be interested in pursuing it, McAdam said at a
Goldman Sachs media conference.
The company had received preliminary offers at inadequate
valuations two years ago, McAdam said.
Coinciding with McAdam's comments, Verizon said in a
statement that net postpaid subscriber additions in its wireless
business grew more than 40 percent in the current quarter due to
strong adoption of 4G smartphones and tablets.
The company reported 927,000 net additions in the same
period a year earlier.
In July, Verizon said demand for FiOS Internet and
television services had helped fuel its first gain in wireline
revenue in seven years. The migration of customers from older
copper lines to better performing fiber was another plus.
Verizon's shares were up marginally at $48.93 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
