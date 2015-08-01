Aug 1 Thousands of Verizon Communications Inc
workers on the U.S. East Coast were poised to strike on
Sunday after the company failed to reach agreement with unions
as contract negotiations went to the wire, U.S. media reported
on Saturday.
The largest U.S. wireless service provider said on Friday
there was little progress in negotiations ahead of Saturday's
expiry of contracts covering almost 40,000 wireline service
workers in nine eastern states and Washington, D.C.
The negotiations are continuing, Verizon spokesman Richard
Young said on Saturday, according to Bloomberg.
Employees of the wireline business represented by trade
unions Communications Workers of America (CWA) and International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) last week voted to go
on strike, if needed.
Verizon said on Friday it is ready in the event of a work
stoppage.
The company's wireline business includes FiOS Internet,
telephone and TV services.
Verizon's plans to cut costs by controlling healthcare and
pension-related benefits over a three-year period are at the
center of union negotiations.
The company on Friday asked the unions to work with it to
make changes to its healthcare and pension benefits, ones that
it says would help it compete better in the market.
(Writing by Alden Bentley; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)