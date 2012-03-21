* Verizon Communications, Comcast execs to appear
WASHINGTON, March 21 Verizon Communications and
Comcast executives, in testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday,
will defend a joint spectrum and marketing deal as a way for the
wireless carrier to deal with a coming spectrum crunch.
Verizon Wireless, the largest U.S. carrier, announced plans
on Dec. 2 to pay Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc $3.6 billion in a spectrum and marketing deal. It
reached a similar deal with Cox Communications just days later.
The cable operators would resell Verizon's mobile service as
part of the deals.
Opponents of the deal have focused on Verizon's already
large spectrum holdings and cross-marketing agreements between
Verizon and the cable companies, while some consumer advocates
have said the companies should compete against each other, not
collaborate.
The Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department
must approve the deal. The Justice Department recently blocked
AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile USA, a deal that AT&T said it
needed to address spectrum shortages.
In prepared testimony, Verizon Communications General
Counsel Randall Milch argued that the spectrum being purchased
is now unused and badly needed because the explosive use of
smartphones, tablets and video and audio streaming is causing a
spectrum crunch.
"With this purchase, it will be deployed to provide the
additional capacity that consumers, companies, and entrepreneurs
need to meet their rapidly growing data demands," he is expected
to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee.
"Data usage on Verizon's network has been more than doubling
each of the last three years, and is expected to continue that
trend going forward," he said in his prepared testimony.
But Steven Berry, president of RCA, a trade group of smaller
wireless providers, urged that the deal have stringent
conditions put on it like spectrum divestitures and affordable
roaming for smaller competitors. "If these conditions are not
included, the transaction must be denied," he said in written
testimony.
"Through the spectrum transaction, related marketing deals,
and joint venture between the companies, Verizon will not
compete for wired services with the cable companies, and the
cable companies will not compete for wireless service with
Verizon," Berry said in written testimony.
Former antitrust enforcers have said that the marketing
deals would create allies out of former rivals, to the detriment
of consumers. The Justice Department is known to be looking at
the agreements.
Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen defended the
marketing agreements.
"The commercial agreements will provide short- and long-term
benefits to consumers," he said in written testimony. "They give
the cable companies a path to quickly and efficiently offer
wireless services in competition with the multiproduct bundles
being offered by AT&T, DirecTV, and other competitors."
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
Lawmakers are also scrutinizing the deals, although they have
no official role in the review.
Verizon Wireless rivals, including Sprint Nextel Corp,
T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications Inc, have urged
regulators to block the Verizon deals. Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile said the deals would result in "an excessive
concentration" of spectrum holdings.
Verizon Wireless and AT&T, the No. 1 and No. 2 U.S. mobile
providers, have said they need more spectrum to support
increased consumer demand for videos and other services that
soak up bandwidth.