* Verizon Communications, Comcast execs appear
* Verizon, Comcast say spectrum, marketing deals not
contingent
* Deals need OKs from U.S. regulators
WASHINGTON, March 21 Verizon Communications and
Comcast executives, in testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday,
defended joint spectrum and marketing deals as a way for the
wireless carrier to handle a coming spectrum crunch.
Verizon Wireless, the largest U.S. carrier, announced plans
on Dec. 2 to pay Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc $3.6 billion in spectrum and marketing deals. It
reached a similar agreement with Cox Communications just days
later.
The cable operators would resell Verizon's mobile service as
part of the deals.
Opponents have focused on Verizon's already large spectrum
holdings and cross-marketing agreements between Verizon and the
cable companies, while some consumer advocates have said the
companies should compete against each other, not collaborate.
The Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department
must approve the deals. The Justice Department recently blocked
AT&T Inc's purchase of T-Mobile USA, a deal that AT&T said
it needed to address spectrum shortages.
Senator Herb Kohl, chair of the antitrust subcommittee,
expressed concern that Verizon and Comcast would no longer
compete as vigorously.
"The fundamental question we must answer is whether these
deals will bring beneficial new choices to consumers, or amount
to previously fierce rivals standing down from competition."
Lawmakers have no official role in the legal review.
During the hearing, Verizon and Comcast executives said that
the spectrum sale and marketing agreement, which were announced
at the same time, were being reviewed by antitrust and
telecommunications regulators separately. "They are not
contingent upon one another," added Verizon Communications
General Counsel Randall Milch.
Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen concurred: "I
do not disagree with Mr. Milch. There is no legal connection
between them."
Senator Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, noted in his comments
that under the marketing agreement, each time Verizon or Comcast
sold the other's product there would be a one-time commission of
"a few hundred dollars."
In his testimony, Milch argued that his company had spent
billions to better use the spectrum it had but needed more
because of the explosive use of spectrum-hogging smartphones,
tablets and video and audio streaming.
"We do not believe that we can engineer our way out of the
spectrum crunch," he told the Senate Judiciary Committee's
antitrust subcommittee.
Data use on Verizon's network has more than doubled each of
the last three years, and is expected to continue growing,
according to the company.
But Steven Berry, president of RCA, a trade group of smaller
wireless providers, urged regulators to block the deals, saying
they would have an "insidious and disastrous effect on
competition."
If not blocked, he urged the imposition of stringent
conditions like spectrum divestitures and affordable roaming for
smaller competitors.
"Through the spectrum transaction, related marketing deals,
and joint venture between the companies, Verizon will not
compete for wired services with the cable companies, and the
cable companies will not compete for wireless service with
Verizon," Berry said in written testimony.
Former antitrust enforcers have said that the marketing
deals would create allies out of former rivals, to the detriment
of consumers. The Justice Department is known to be looking at
the agreements.
Comcast's Cohen defended the marketing agreements and said
they should arouse no concern.
"The commercial agreements at issue here are ordinary and
customary, market standard agreements. There is no merger here,"
he said. "Not one competitor will be removed from the
marketplace."
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
Verizon Wireless rivals, including Sprint Nextel Corp,
T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS Communications Inc, have urged
regulators to block the Verizon deals. Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile said the deals would result in "an excessive
concentration" of spectrum holdings.
Verizon Wireless and AT&T, the No. 1 and No. 2 U.S. mobile
providers, have said they need more spectrum to support
increased consumer demand for videos and other services that
soak up bandwidth.
Rick Rule, an antitrust expert at Cadwalader, Wickersham &
Taft LLP who testified on Wednesday, predicted the spectrum deal
would be approved by the Justice Department.
"A transaction that takes assets that are producing zero and
is going to put the assets in hands of a company that is going
to generate some output from those assets is by definition not a
violation of the antitrust laws," he said.