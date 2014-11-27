Nov 27 Subscribers to Verizon Communications
Inc's FiOS cable TV over fiber network service in Boston
lost access to Fox's local affiliate station on Thursday due to
a fee dispute with Cox Media Group, which owns the station,
according to a Verizon email to customers.
Verizon said that Cox removed WFXT TV, the local affiliate
of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox TV network, and
the WFXT Movies station from its FiOS TV network because it
refused to accept an agreement "that contained rates that are
not in our customers' best interests."
This meant local viewers would not be able to see Thursday's
NFL game between the Cowboys and Eagles.
Verizon said it is working with Cox to renew their agreement
and restore the affected channels.
The company was playing a 30-second video loop on Fox
channels in which a woman said: "We are working hard to get this
channel back at a reasonable price. Cox-owned WXFT wants
millions more in fees, which will ultimately mean higher costs
for our customers. Don't you think you are paying enough for
TV?"
Verizon, Fox and Cox Media Group were not immediately
available for comment.
Recently, CBS Corp and satellite operator Dish
Network Corp avoided a blackout of CBS TV shows and its
heavily watched Thanksgiving Day NFL game as the two sides
agreed to extend the deadline into next week in order to hash
out the details of a new contract.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)