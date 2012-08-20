* Landline customers face unauthorized phone bill fees
* Practice costs consumers $2 billion a year
* FTC calls proposed settlement "inadequate"
* Settlement would end 2009 lawsuit brought in California
By Joseph Ax
Aug 20 The U.S. consumer protection agency
opposes a tentative settlement that would refund Verizon
Communications Inc phone customers for unauthorized fees,
calling it inadequate and claiming it could undermine
government efforts to crack down on the practice.
The fees, known in the phone industry as "cramming," cost
consumers $2 billion a year, according to a Senate inquiry
completed last year. Phone companies add charges from
third-party companies and marketers on monthly bills mailed to
landline customers, who typically have no idea they are being
charged or believe incorrectly that the charges are legitimate,
consumer advocates say.
Lawyers for the class-action plaintiffs said they were
disappointed with the Federal Trade Commission's opposition to
the deal reached in February, saying it was the best settlement
that could be achieved. The settlement has yet to be approved by
the presiding judge in U.S. District Court in California.
The FTC, which protects consumer interests, along with
various states and the Federal Communications Commission,
targeted cramming in recent years as an abusive practice. The
charges list services such as music downloads, voicemail,
ringtones and online news and can add anywhere from $1.99 to
$19.99 a month to a phone bill.
The proposed settlement reached in February between a class
of consumers and Verizon, would end a 2009 lawsuit brought in
California. A hearing is scheduled before a federal judge next
month to consider final approval.
The proposed settlement does not have a total dollar amount
because it would depend on how many customers choose to
participate.
In a brief dated Friday, the FTC argued that most customers
would ignore settlement notices because they do not realize they
have paid the charges, while those who file claims would be
forced to go through an arduous paperwork process.
"Everyone involved in this case except consumers who were
fraudulently billed benefits from this settlement," the FTC
wrote. "Verizon obtains a beneficial release regardless of
whether it pays a penny in claims, those who fraudulently billed
consumers walk away with their ill-gotten gains and at least
partial immunity from making their victims whole, and the
plaintiffs' attorneys receive millions of dollars."
Customers who are unaware of the settlement may relinquish
their ability to pursue claims in the future, potentially
limiting the FTC's ability to take further action against the
practice, according to the brief.
John Jacobs, one of the lead plaintiffs' attorneys, called
the brief "really disappointing." Jacobs said the settlement
installed new protections for consumers and Verizon put an end
to cramming within 45 days of settling the lawsuit.
He said if customers chose to participate in the settlement,
"people are going to get 100 cents on the dollar. I've never
seen a settlement like that, period."
Verizon spokesman William Kula said the company agrees with
retired judge Daniel Weinstein, the mediator on the case, who
previously called it an "excellent settlement that provides
substantial monetary benefits to the class."
The case is Moore et al. v. Verizon Communications Inc. et
al., U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California,
No. 09-1823.