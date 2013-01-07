Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
BOSTON Jan 7 Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said, 'We are planning on 2013 being relatively flat.'
He also said, "I don't think many people in the business community are enthusiastic about what's going on in Washington now."
He made the comments Monday at a Citi investment conference.
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs, will focus on growing volumes rather than price in its key European market where it has lost ground to competitors in recent years, a senior executive said on Friday.