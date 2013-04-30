WASHINGTON, April 30 Verizon said on
Tuesday it plans to invest $100 million in solar power and fuel
cells at 19 facilities in seven U.S. states to cut its carbon
footprint and make its operations more resilient to storms and
other disasters.
The energy project should be complete by next year, with
installations at corporate offices, call centers, data centers
and central offices of the telecommunications giant in Arizona,
California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and
North Carolina.
The fuel cells will be powered by natural gas, which emits
less climate-warming carbon dioxide than diesel or petroleum
when burned, said James Gowen, chief sustainability officer for
Verizon Communications Inc.
Gowen declined to say how much money the telecommunications
company would save with this investment, but did say it would be
good for the bottom line.
"I have a CFO and a CEO who are telling me quite often, 'We
are not going green for green's sake.' So we absolutely have a
positive return on investment based on a 10-year net present
value," Gowen said in a telephone interview.
Like many other U.S. companies, Verizon aims to be more
environmentally sustainable and beef up its green credentials,
but another key reason for the energy shift was to bolster
reliability.
When Superstorm Sandy battered the U.S. East Coast last
year, the fuel cells at the company's Garden City site on Long
Island kept operations running when parts of the conventional
power grid went down, Gowen said.
ClearEdge Power will install fuel cell systems at Verizon
sites in California, New Jersey and New York, the company said.
Sunpower Corp. has a multi-year agreement with Verizon to put in
rooftop and ground-based solar cells and solar parking canopies
in Arizona, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and
North Carolina.
Together, these changes are expected to generate some 8
million kilowatt hours of electricity annually and cut the
company's annual carbon footprint by more than 5,000 metric tons
of carbon dioxide.