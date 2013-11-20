BRIEF-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing
BARCELONA Nov 20 Verizon Communications <VZ.N does not expect to see any improvement in the enterprise sector next year because companies are held back by uncertainty over changes to tax laws.
"The good news is that the macro enviro is not getting worse, but not getting better," Chief Finance Officer Fran Shammo told a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona.
"In the U.S. we still have too much uncertainty around what tax reform looks like so until companies know what that looks like they are not investing."
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Sokol reports 13.8 percent passive stake in Access National Corp as on April 1, 2017 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nxnT1L] Further company coverage: