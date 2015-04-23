UPDATE 2-Office Depot profit beats as fewer stores help tighten costs
* Shares rise as much as 7 percent (Adds share movement, details)
NEW YORK, April 23 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday that Walt Disney Co is not running ads promoting the wireless carrier's recently launched Fios Custom TV service on its channels in the New York market.
Disney, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and 21st Century Fox have said Verizon's FIOS TV, which launched on Sunday and offers slimmer TV bundles, violates existing agreements.
Disney is refusing to run the Custom TV ads on all properties such as ESPN and ABC in New York, a Verizon representative said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Ted Botha)
* Shares rise as much as 7 percent (Adds share movement, details)
ANKARA, May 9 Online encyclopedia Wikipedia has appealed to Turkey's constitutional court against a government decision to block access to its website, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Tuesday, a case that has heightened concerns about censorship in Turkey.