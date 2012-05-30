VW names former Hyundai exec as U.S. sales chief
WASHINGTON, June 8 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is naming a former Hyundai Motor Co executive to head its sales and marketing operation.
May 30 Verizon Communications Inc plans to double its fastest home Internet download speed to 300 megabits per second (mbps) next month, creating what it says will be the highest-speed U.S. residential service.
Verizon competes with cable operators such as Cablevision Corp, Time Warner Cable Inc and Comcast Corp in home Internet services, as well as television.
Verizon said Wednesday that the new 300 mbps speed for downloading files or streaming video would come with an upload speed of 65 mbps for sending files from a user's home computer.
The company declined to comment on the price of the new service.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.