NEW YORK, June 18 Verizon Communications
is raising prices for some FiOS customers as it offers higher
speeds, a move that one analyst says will potentially lead to
higher prices from cable rivals such as Cablevision Systems Corp
.
The telephone company said it expects the majority of its
FiOS Internet customers to have to pay $10 to $15 more per month
to avail of new offerings, but it noted that they could change
their television package to keep their monthly fee unchanged.
Verizon competes with cable operators for television and
telephone customers as well as Internet users with various
bundle service options.
ISI Group analyst Vijay Jayant described the new pricing
structure as aggressive especially for consumers who have
instead seen price freezes or even promotions from rivals like
Cablevision. He said it may lead cable companies to charge more.
"The glass half full ... is that Verizon's pricing posture
is a sign of increased price rationality," said Jayant adding
that this "could perhaps foreshadow renewed price increases for
the incumbent, Cablevision."
Verizon will stop selling its 25 megabits per second (mbps)
and 35 mbps service plans and will instead offer 50 mbps and 75
mbps plans to new customers or existing customers at the end of
their contracts.
It will keep its entry level 15 mbps service available but
Arturo Picicci, Verizon's director of product management, said
he expects most customers to move away from this service as they
are craving more bandwidth to connect more devices, tablets and
smartphones on top of traditional computers inside their homes.
"We're expecting that 80 percent of customers will want more
than 15 megabits per second," said Picicci referring to
Verizon's slowest FiOS service speed.
Today a Verizon customer paying for a $109.99 plan would get
unlimited phone calls, 15 mbps download speeds and 290 channels.
An upgrade to 50 mbps would cost $124.99 a month unless the
customer opted to receive a package with fewer TV channels.
Verizon also said on Monday that it is cutting the price of
what was previously its fastest Internet service as it
introduces a new service that has double the speed, amping up
technology competition with rivals Comcast Corp, Time
Warner Cable and Cablevision.
Excluding other fees, Verizon said it has cut the price of
its 150 megabits-per-second service to $99.99 a month from
$209.99, bringing it in line with pricing against its rivals'
fastest speeds.
Verizon also said on Monday it will charge $209.99 a month
for a new 300 megabits per second (mbps) service, or $204.99 for
users with a two-year contract, starting today.
This compares with No. 1 rival Comcast's fastest service,
which costs $200 a month for speeds of 105 mbps, and rival
Cablevision's speediest offering which is $104.95 for 101 mbps.
"We're bringing 150 mbps more to the mainstream," Picicci
told Reuters. "Cable cannot touch us here."
However, Verizon customers who do not opt for two-year
contracts for either of the two fastest services would have to
pay an upgrade fee of $100 to have those services installed.
According to Verizon, it would take 2.2 minutes to download
a two-hour high-definition video file over a 300 mbps connection
compared with a download time of 44.4 minutes for a 15 mbps
service.
Verizon had 5 million FiOS Internet customers at the end of
the first quarter and 4.4 million FiOS TV customers, making it
the seventh-biggest U.S. pay TV service.
Verizon shares closed up 27 cents or 0.62 percent at $43.82
on the New York Stock Exchange.