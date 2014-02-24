By Liana B. Baker and Lisa Richwine
Feb 24 Netflix Inc, which agreed to pay
Comcast Corp for faster video delivery, may have to
make similar arrangements with other broadband providers to make
sure its customers get trouble-free access its streaming movies
and TV shows.
Verizon Communications' chief executive said on
Monday he expects Netflix will pay the telecom company
for faster speeds after Netflix customers complained about slow
connections to stream TV shows and movies with Verizon's FiOS
service.
AT&T spokesman Mark Siegel said in a statement on Monday
that "we're in discussions with Netflix to establish a more
direct connection between our networks, similar to agreements we
have with others, so that AT&T broadband customers who use
Netflix can enjoy an even better video experience."
Talks with telecom companies that provide broadband Internet
access gained momentum after Sunday, when Netflix agreed to pay
Comcast Corp for faster speeds.
Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould said the agreement with
Comcast removed uncertainty and likely involved small payments
since Netflix agreed voluntarily to the arrangement.
"This is probably a template for the deal that will get done
with other broadband providers," said Gould, who has an
"overweight" rating on Netflix shares. "We are assuming the
payments are not going to materially change the business model."
Netflix shares rose 3.4 percent to a record $447.
Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said on CNBC, where he discussed
Verizon's talks with Netflix, that the two companies have been
in negotiations for a year.
These deals hinge on whether Netflix can set up direct
access to Verizon, known as an "interconnect agreement," rather
than go through a third party. Verizon provides millions of U.S.
customers with its FiOS broadband service and Netflix speeds
have slowed on that network in recent months, leading to
complaints.
Many providers including Cox, Cablevision and Google
Fiber directly connect to the Netflix network through a
service the streaming company developed called Open Connect.
Those providers have not seen their speeds deteriorate in recent
months.
But others, including AT&T and Verizon, have opted not to
use Open Connect.
Shares of Cogent Communications, one of the companies that
took care of the Internet traffic exchange between the Comcast
and Netflix networks, fell 7 percent on Monday as investors
worried that these deals would take away Cogent's business.
Cogent's chief executive Dave Schaeffer played down the
effect of the Comcast-Netflix agreement on its business and
reaffirmed the company's annual revenue forecast.
"It doesn't mean that revenue goes away from Cogent. It just
means that some of the growth in revenue may not occur through
us," he said.
McAdam, the Verizon CEO, spoke out in favor of telecom
companies signing deals with Netflix.
"It shows you don't necessarily need a lot of regulation in
a dynamic market here. Doing these commercial deals will get
good investment and good returns for both parties," McAdam said.
Asked about discussions with Verizon or other providers,
Netflix spokesman Joris Evers said "we talk to all major ISPs
all the time to make sure Netflix users get the best possible
experience."