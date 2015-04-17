(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, April 16 Verizon Communications Inc
is rolling out a new pay TV plan that allows consumers to
choose every month bundles of channels they want to see, hoping
the flexibility will lure customers away from cable rivals and
upstart Web TV companies.
The move is a small step in the direction of 'a la carte'
programming, which means allowing customers to build their own
pay TV service, channel by channel. U.S. television networks
have long resisted 'a la carte,' in part because of concerns
that subscribers will drop less popular channels.
Verizon said its new "Custom TV" packages start at $65 a
month for broadband service, 36 fixed basic channels and two
genre-based channel packs, such as a sports bundle or kids
channels. Users can add extra packs for $10 each, or swap or
unsubscribe any pack after 30 days. Verizon has seven channel
packs in total.
Verizon is targeting consumers looking for something in
between fully loaded cable and satellite TV packages, and
"skinny" or smaller, cheaper bundles offered Comcast Corp
or Dish Network Corp's online Sling TV.
"Everybody is getting into the video space... increasingly
customers are saying, 'I want to pay for what I view,'" Tami
Erwin, the president of Verizon's national operations told
Reuters.
Verizon's FiOS is the sixth-largest U.S. pay TV provider by
video subscribers, according to research form IDC. The rise of
online video services such as Netflix Inc has put
pressure on pay TV providers to innovate.
Analysts said Custom TV could help Verizon better compete
against cable rivals.
"It's not a pure 'a la carte' the way some consumers want,
but we are certainly through the Verizon offering going to have
more choice and the type of choice that has not been associated
with traditional pay TV services," Greg Ireland, a director at
market research firm IDC said.
Dish's Sling TV offers a fixed set of basic channels at $20
a month, and genre-specific bundles can be added for $5. The
service runs on an Internet connection that a user needs to pay
for separately.
Chris Young, an analyst at research firm SNL Kagan, said
Verizon is trying to give customers more customization and the
greater amount of flexibility "could prevent some customers from
cutting the cord."
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Tiffany Wu)