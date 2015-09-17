(Adds analyst comment, details; updates shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Sept 17 Verizon Communications Inc said
earnings may "plateau" next year as evolving consumer habits
drive changes to its wireless business model and as the telecom
company forays into new markets such as mobile video amid stiff
competition.
Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless service provider, said
the results would also be hit by the planned sale of some
wireline assets and a focus on new business models for wireless
video and "Internet of Things".
Analysts on average were expecting Verizon's net profit to
grow about 2 percent in 2016. The company said it would return
to growth in 2017, but still investors sent the company's shares
down as much as 3.6 percent on Thursday.
Customers are increasingly moving away from traditional
two-year contracts for subsidized mobile devices to monthly
installment plans that have lower service fees.
"The goal is future growth based on delivering what
customers want and need in the new digital world," Verizon Chief
Executive Lowell McAdam said at an investor conference.
But Jefferies analyst Mike McCormack said Verizon had been a
"laggard" in adapting to changing needs. Smaller players such as
T-Mobile US Inc lured away customers offering heavy
promotions and discounts on subscription plans.
" ... And that's where I think you're going to see at least
a good 4-6 quarters of really sluggish ARPA growth (at Verizon)
which is obviously going to be an impact the EPS," McCormack
said. ARPA is average revenue per account.
McCormack said AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. carrier, had
moved customers to new plans last year ahead of Apple Inc's
iPhone upgrade. AT&T shares fell as much 1.6 percent.
Apple's own financing plan for the new iPhones is expected
to pile more pressure on U.S. carriers. But, Wells Fargo analyst
Jennifer Fritzsche said Apple's move was not a near-term threat
and could even help Verizon's cash flow.
Verizon's 2016 results will also be affected by the sale of
some wireline assets to Frontier Communications Corp, a
expected to close in the first half of 2016.
These assets generate good margin and cash flow for Verizon,
said Morningstar analyst Michael Hodel.
The company has also been betting on "Internet of Things",
the concept of connecting household devices to the Internet, to
drive revenue and profit.
"Ultimately, we don't believe Verizon's long-term potential
and competitive position has changed much despite the changes
taking place across the company and across the industry," Hodel
said.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru, Additional
reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Savio D'Souza)