Dec 6 U.S. wireless service provider Verizon
Wireless will not include Google Inc's payments app
Google Wallet on its latest smartphone Galaxy Nexus this month.
Galaxy Nexus is a smartphone developed by Google and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd based on the giant Internet
search company's Android software.
Google Wallet lets people use phones to make payments,
redeem digital coupons and earn loyalty points with merchants.
The app is key to Google's attempt to tap the local-business
advertising market.
"Verizon asked us not to include this functionality in the
product," a Google spokesman said, declining to give more
details.
Verizon, the U.S. top carrier, has formed a joint venture
called Isis with rival AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile USA that lets people make payments and
redeem offers via their smartphones. Isis is expected to begin
trials next year, the Wall Street Journal said.
Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications
Inc and Vodafone Group Plc , did not immediately
respond to requests for comments.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the story.