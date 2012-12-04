* CEO McAdam sees acquisitions in "tens of millions" range
* Would not buy Dish spectrum if it goes on sale
* Seeing handset sales volume increase in holidays
* Sees launch of internet video service around end Q1
NEW YORK, Dec 4 Verizon Communications,
majority owner of the biggest U.S. mobile service, is not
interested in buying spectrum from Dish Network and
does not plan to make big acquisitions, its top executive said
on Tuesday.
While investors have been speculating that Dish Chairman
Charlie Ergen could make a lot of money if he sells the
company's wireless spectrum holdings to big U.S. mobile
operators, Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam told Reuters at
an investor conference that his company would not be a buyer.
McAdam also told the audience at the UBS Annual Global Media
and Communications Conference that his company is not planning
any acquisitions as big as its recent purchases of Terremark and
Hughes Telematics.
Verizon bought enterprise service provider Terremark last
year for $1.4 billion and completed its purchase of Hughes for
$612 million in July. It could do more deals in the software
space but these would be smaller transactions, McAdam said.
"It's in the tens of millions kinds of range versus the
hundreds of millions kind of range. Right now I don't see the
value add of a huge acquisition," McAdam told the conference on
Tuesday.
McAdam said Verizon Wireless, the company's venture with
Vodafone Group Plc, is seeing strong phone sales in the
holiday shopping season that started at the end of November.
He pointed to retailer estimates of sales volumes increases
of up to 40 percent on the days after Thanksgiving and said "we
saw that kind of improvement."
However, he declined to say how many of those phone sales
were upgrades by existing customers or sales to new customers.
The executive said he would provide an estimate in January
for the financial impact of damage to its network due to
hurricane Sandy which hit the U.S. Northeast in late October.
As a result of the storm, Verizon expects to replace damaged
copper phone lines with fiber in places such as lower Manhattan,
which would allow it to provide more advanced services such as
high-speed Internet and television to customers there.
"Our plan is to take advantage of this disruption," the
executive told investors.
The executive said that the company is currently running
trials of its planned Internet video service from a partnership
with Coinstar Inc unit Redbox and plans to launch the
service commercially around the end of the first quarter.