WASHINGTON, July 30 The top U.S.
telecommunications regulator is "deeply troubled" by Verizon
Communications Inc's recent announcement that high-speed
wireless customers who subscribe to legacy unlimited data plans
might experience slower speeds starting Oct. 1.
"I am deeply troubled by your July 25, 2014 announcement
that Verizon Wireless intends to slow down some customers' data
speeds on your 4G LTE network starting in October 2014," Federal
Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler wrote Verizon
Wireless President and CEO Daniel Mead on Wednesday.
"It is disturbing to me that Verizon Wireless would base its
'network management' on distinctions among its customers' data
plans, rather than on network architecture or technology."
