Oct 17 Verizon Communications Inc said it had agreed that its management pension plan would transfer assets to Prudential Insurance Co. to settle around $7.5 billion of the company's nearly $30 billion outstanding pension obligations.

The transaction affects U.S. management pension benefits covering about 41,000 current management retirees, Verizon said in a statement.

Prudential said Verizon's management pension plan was purchasing a group annuity contract to cover the obligations.