By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Pricing details have emerged on
the $61 billion, 364-day bridge loan backing Verizon
Communications Inc's $130 billion acquisition of the 45
percent stake in Verizon Wireless that it does not already own
from Vodafone Group Plc, according to a filing.
The bridge loan includes a $12 billion bridge to term loans
portion and a $49 billion bridge to bonds.
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Barclays are joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners on the
financing, which was underwritten equally among the four banks
and backs the cash portion of the acquisition. JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley are global coordinators of the financing. JP
Morgan is the administrative agent.
Each bank contributed $3 billion to the tranche A and $12.25
billion to the tranche B.
The company will pay 150bp over Libor if it draws on its new
$61 billion bridge loan, banking sources said. If the facility
remains undrawn, the company will pay a commitment fee of 10bp.
Drawn pricing is based on current ratings of Baa1/BBB+.
Pricing is based on the company's ratings. If the company's
ratings rise to A3/A-, the company would pay 125bp over Libor on
drawn portions of the loan. If ratings fall below Baa2/BBB,
drawn pricing would rise to 200bp over Libor.
The loans pay a 10bp ticking fee while undrawn.
The maturity of the $25 billion in loans can be extended
past the maturity date subject to lender approval.
As previously reported, the four banks have started talking
to Verizon's other senior relationship banks that are expected
to become co-arrangers of the giant bridge loan. Some of the
bridge loan may also be sold to relationship banks in general
syndication.
General syndication of the $2 billion revolving credit is
expected to launch next week. The $12 billion term loans will be
split evenly between a three-year loan and a five-year loan,
sources said.
Verizon's existing $6.2 billion, four-year revolving credit
will remain in place.
The $61 billion bridge loan will be refinanced with a
permanent capital structure consisting of $49 billion of
corporate bonds and $14 billion of loans, including a $2 billion
revolving credit and $12 billion of term loans.
Some of the $61 billion bridge loan may be drawn and funded
as Verizon may be unable to issue the full $49 billion of bonds
by the first quarter of 2014, when the underlying acquisition is
expected to close due to the size of the deal.
Verizon said on Monday that it had entered into a definitive
agreement with Vodafone Group Plc to acquire Vodafone's U.S.
group with the principal asset of 45 percent of Verizon
Wireless. The purchase consideration of $130 billion consists of
a combination of cash, Verizon common stock and other items.
Verizon will pay Vodafone $58.9 billion in cash.