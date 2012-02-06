* Verizon to own 65 pct, Redbox 35 pct
By Sinead Carew and Yinka Adegoke
Feb 6 Verizon Communications Inc
and Coinstar's Redbox unit have formed a joint venture
to sell video services aimed at competing against video rental
giant Netflix Inc.
The venture will combine the Redbox DVD rental kiosk
business with an Internet video offering from Verizon, including
mobile offerings, in the second half of the year.
On Monday, Redbox-operator Coinstar Inc moved
to cement its hold on its business of renting DVDs from
automated kiosks, announcing it will buy rival NCR Corp's
machines and video inventory for up to $100 million.
That, and better-than-expected quarterly results, pushed the
stock 13 percent higher after hours.
However, investors in Verizon and Coinstar were unimpressed
as the pair offered little detail about the service. Netflix
shares ended up 2.2 percent, reversing a decline that came
directly after the news.
The new service's price will start from around $6 a month
for movie streaming and one DVD rental at a time from the Redbox
kiosks, according to a person familiar with the plan.
Netflix's pricing currently starts at $7.99 for either
streaming only or a single DVD by mail. To get both the
streaming and DVD rental package prices start at $15.98.
Verizon and Redbox declined to comment on the pricing.
The alliance will mark Verizon's first foray into video
streaming outside its network operating region as the telephone
company so far only offers Web video services to subscribers
using its FiOS TV service which competes with cable providers
like Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable.
However, Verizon/Redbox's success in competing with Netflix
and other online rivals like Amazon.com and Hulu Plus,
will depend hugely on the price of the service and the depth of
content it has available, according to analysts.
"We're in negotiations right now (and) finalizing," Bob
Mudge, Verizon's head of FiOS, told Reuters. "I feel very
confident we'll have a wide set of digital distribution
content."
The executive promised a subscription service and "other
options" with the "right pricing" to compete but declined to
give details of the service or to comment on how much it would
cost Verizon, which has already spend about $23 billion
upgrading its copper network for its FiOS TV and Web service.
Verizon and Coinstar will need to invest heavily to convince
Hollywood studios to participate to create a service comparable
to Netflix, said Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst.
"The question is, how much are they investing to get a large
library of programming? Netflix is spending up to $1 billion a
year on content," said Ernst. "For me, it's doubtful that these
two companies will invest to that level."
According to regulatory filings Redbox will make an initial
capital contribution of $14 million in cash, implying that
Verizon would contribute around $26 million.
As Netflix has shifted its emphasis to instant-view
streaming from its mailed DVD rental service, it has had to
write ever-heftier checks to content.
Coinstar earnings got a lift from the negotiation of
better credit-card rates. A strong movie slate also helped it
post fourth-quarter revenue of $520.5 million, surpassing the
$498 million Wall Street had expected.
THE CONTENT GAME
Verizon did not disclose how many of its FiOS TV programming
partners, if any, had agreed to make video content available for
the streaming service. The partnership follows a Dec. 6 Reuters
report that Verizon was planning a streaming video service.
To help market the online service inside and outside the
FiOS region, Mudge said he is hoping to tap into the loyalty of
Coinstar's 30 million customers who rent an average of about 1.9
million movies a day at Coinstar's 35,000 kiosks in places like
supermarkets and gas stations.
Netflix had 24.4 million U.S. subscribers at the end of
December, while Verizon ended the year with 4.2 million FiOS TV
customers. Coinstar rents out DVDs at $1.20 a day and Blu-Ray
discs for $1.50 a day.
Coinstar sees an online offering as an important expansion
beyond the roughly 200 recent-release movies the company offers
at any given time, CEO Paul Davis said.
"What our consumers would like is access to a much broader
array of options," Davis told Reuters, adding that most CoinStar
customers have Internet connections. "We're focused on new
releases. ... Once it's in the box a few months we pull it out."
The venture -- to be 65 percent owned by Verizon and 35
percent by Redbox -- will offer its first products in the second
half of 2012, the companies said. It will be managed by a board
consisting of three Verizon appointed managers and two appointed
by Redbox.
Pacific Crest analyst Steve Clement said it was too soon to
judge whether the venture will be a success.
"We don't know what kind of content they'll have available,
what they'll pay for that content and what they'll charge for
it," said Clement. "There's way more questions than answers at
this point."
He noted that a big part of Netflix's success was due to its
easy user interface and recommendation of TV shows and movies
based on its subscribers viewing history.
Shares of Netflix closed up 2.2 percent at $129.25 on
Nasdaq. Coinstar ended up 1.8 percent at $50.56 after pulling
back from an earlier increase of about 7 percent. Verizon edged
up 0.8 percent to $38.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.