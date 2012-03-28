* Downgrades on slowing postpaid growth, weaker wireline margins

* Says still project industry-leading postpaid growth at Verizon

* Has price target of $40 on stock

March 28 RBC Capital Markets downgraded Verizon Communications Inc to "sector perform" from "outperform," on slowing growth in the communications service provider's postpaid segment and weaker wireline margins.

"Slowing postpaid growth reflects a combination of maturing industry penetration and more iPhone-enabled competitors," said analyst Jonathan Atkin, who expects net subscriber adds of 522,000 in the first quarter. He had earlier estimated 786,000 net adds.

Verizon will, however, continue to grow the postpaid business ahead of rivals such as AT&T Inc, Sprint Nextel Corp and T-Mobile, Atkin added.

Atkin reduced his estimate on Verizon's first-quarter wireline margins to 22.5 percent from 23.4 percent, citing lack of acceleration in the global enterprise segment and continuing wholesale pressures.

Atkin is a five-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Verizon, and ranks first among 34 analysts covering the stock, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

In January, the company had reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.02 billion, or 71 cents per share, compared with a profit of $2.64 billion, or 93 cents a share, a year earlier.

Shares of the company, valued at about $112 billion, closed at $38.66 on Tuesday on the New York stock Exchange.