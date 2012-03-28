* Downgrades on slowing postpaid growth, weaker wireline
margins
* Says still project industry-leading postpaid growth at
Verizon
* Has price target of $40 on stock
March 28 RBC Capital Markets downgraded Verizon
Communications Inc to "sector perform" from "outperform,"
on slowing growth in the communications service provider's
postpaid segment and weaker wireline margins.
"Slowing postpaid growth reflects a combination of maturing
industry penetration and more iPhone-enabled competitors," said
analyst Jonathan Atkin, who expects net subscriber adds of
522,000 in the first quarter. He had earlier estimated 786,000
net adds.
Verizon will, however, continue to grow the postpaid
business ahead of rivals such as AT&T Inc, Sprint Nextel
Corp and T-Mobile, Atkin added.
Atkin reduced his estimate on Verizon's first-quarter
wireline margins to 22.5 percent from 23.4 percent, citing lack
of acceleration in the global enterprise segment and continuing
wholesale pressures.
Atkin is a five-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his
earnings estimates on Verizon, and ranks first among 34 analysts
covering the stock, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
In January, the company had reported a fourth-quarter net
loss of $2.02 billion, or 71 cents per share, compared with a
profit of $2.64 billion, or 93 cents a share, a year earlier.
Shares of the company, valued at about $112 billion, closed
at $38.66 on Tuesday on the New York stock Exchange.