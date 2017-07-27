CORRECTED-Verizon's revenue rises for first time in 4 quarters

(Corrects to "four" quarters from "five" in headline and first paragraph)

July 27 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue rose marginally, its first increase in four quarters, as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attracted more subscribers with its unlimited data plans.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to $4.36 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $702 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a gain from the sale of some data centers and charges related to its acquisition of Yahoo Inc's operating business. Expenses also fell sharply from the year earlier quarter.

Excluding items, earnings per share was 96 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose marginally to $30.55 billion from $30.53 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)