July 26 Verizon Communications Inc, the
No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers, reported a 5.3
percent fall in quarterly revenue as more customers opted for
cheaper plans.
The company, which suffered a six-week long strike by 40,000
wireline workers during the second quarter, said net income
attributable to Verizon fell to $702 million, or 17 cents per
share, from $4.23 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue fell to $30.53 billion from $32.22
billion.
Verizon said on Monday it would buy Yahoo Inc's
core internet properties for $4.83 billion in cash to
expand its digital advertising and media business.
