NEW YORK May 15 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission asked Verizon Wireless for more details on its offer
to sell some wireless spectrum on the condition that the
company's purchase of another set of airwaves is approved by
regulators.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, said April 18 that it would sell
spectrum depending on the outcome of the FCC's pending review of
its plan to pay about $3.9 billion for spectrum owned by cable
operators.
The FCC said on Tuesday it needed more information on the
link between both deals by May 22. It also asked Verizon
Wireless for details of any efforts it made to use the spectrum
it wants to sell.