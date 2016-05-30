May 30 Verizon Communications Inc has
agreed to add 1,300 new jobs on the U.S. East Coast and provide
10.9 percent in pay raises over four years under a tentative
deal between the company and unions, the Communications Workers
of America said on Monday.
The telecommunications company and unions representing
nearly 40,000 workers had reached a deal in principle on May 27.
Workers went on strike on April 13.
Verizon agreed to add 1,300 new call center jobs on the East
Coast and reverse outsourcing measures that will create new
field technician jobs, the CWA said in a statement.
The four-year deal provides signing bonuses in the
Mid-Atlantic and in the Northeast regions as well as
profit-sharing and pension increases, the statement said.
Striking workers will be back on the job on Wednesday.
