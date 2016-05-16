(Corrects paragraph 3 to add dropped letter "s" in sides)
May 16 Verizon Communications Inc and
representatives from two striking unions will return to the
negotiating table on Tuesday after a weekend meeting with U.S.
Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez.
About 40,000 network technicians and customer service
representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and
television services unit walked off the job in mid-April in the
largest U.S. strike in recent years.
The two sides have remained far apart on issues related to
healthcare coverage, pensions and the off-shoring of call-center
jobs.
Verizon Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam and union
officials from the Communications Workers of America and the
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers met with Perez
on Sunday at his request.
Verizon and the unions declined to comment.
"The best way to resolve this labor dispute is at the
bargaining table, and I am heartened by the parties' mutual
commitment to get back to immediate discussions and work toward
a new contract," Perez said in a statement issued Sunday night.
