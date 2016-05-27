NEW YORK May 27 Verizon Communications Inc and unions representing nearly 40,000 wireline workers have reached a tentative deal to end a strike that has stretched for more than month, U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez, said on Friday.

Network technicians and customer service representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services units walked off the job on April 13 after contract talks hit an impasse. The action was called by the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Diane Craft)