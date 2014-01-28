BOSTON Jan 28 Verizon Communications Inc
shareholders said on Tuesday they have withdrawn a resolution
asking the company to disclose details of customer information
that it shares with law enforcement, saying the company had
already met key requests.
Jonas Kron, senior vice president of resolution sponsor
Trillium Asset Management, said the filers withdrew the measure
after the company disclosed more details this month of its
information-sharing with government agencies.
"Publication of these reports makes strong business sense
and will facilitate the critical and long-term conversation
about government surveillance programs that is so desperately
needed," Kron said in an e-mailed statement.
Trillium and other activist shareholders had filed the
shareholder measures in November at Verizon and rival AT&T Inc
amid concerns that close ties between the companies and
government surveillance operations could compromise customer
trust.
A Verizon report published earlier this month does much to
address those concerns, Kron said. The report disclosed Verizon
received about 320,000 requests for customer information from
federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the U.S. in
2013.
Kron also noted a decision by the Obama administration on
Monday to allow U.S. companies to disclose more details about
court orders they receive related to surveillance.
AT&T has promised to publish a similar report. Kron said the
shareholders are still seeking for AT&T to offer a vote on the
resolution at its annual meeting this spring.