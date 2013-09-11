Sept 11 (IFR) - Verizon Communications sold an eight-part
$49 billion bond on Wednesday, which will partly finance its
$130 billion buyout of its wireless operations Verizon Wireless
from Vodafone, setting a new record for the largest-ever
corporate bond.
