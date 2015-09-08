By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Verizon Communications Inc
will launch a trial version of its new mobile video
service on Tuesday, aiming to prove that telecom players can
compete with mobile ad industry titans Google Inc and
Facebook Inc.
Verizon said its service, a mobile app dubbed "go90", will
be offered initially to a select set of its own customers, with
advertisements from well-known brands, which it declined to
name, but without newly acquired ad technology from AOL, the
media company it bought in June for $4.4 billion.
Verizon is targeting young viewers or millennials with about
100 to 200 hours of exclusive content from online video networks
such as AwesomenessTV and Machinima, said Brian Angiolet,
Verizon's senior vice president, consumer products. The free
service will drive revenue from data usage and targeted
advertising.
Verizon's best chance to prove its advertising potential
rests on technology from AOL, which has built tools to deliver
targeted Web and mobile ads. That, combined with Verizon's
customer data, should improve targeting, analysts say.
The AOL technology is in the process of being integrated
with Verizon's video service, and targeted advertising tools
will be available over time, Angiolet said.
The service will launch officially to all users as soon as
later this month, a Verizon spokesman said.
Companies from Netflix Inc to Dish Network Corp
already offer Web-based video services through
subscriptions, but the No. 1 U.S. wireless company's
ad-supported, short-form video model is unusual.
Go90 pits Verizon against Internet advertising industry
heavyweights Google and Facebook, and advertisers will take a
"wait and see" approach to determine how many viewers Verizon
captures, telecom industry consultant Tim Farrar said.
"Pretty much without exception telecom operators have not
been successful as third parties in exploiting the Internet
access service, whether it's video or anything else," Farrar
said. "What percentage of people's app viewing is going to be
over a Verizon app versus YouTube or Facebook...That's the
biggest uncertainty."
Verizon's rival AT&T Inc has said it has mobile video
services targeting young viewers in the works. Smaller rivals
Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc have said they
are watching their competitors' efforts closely.
Verizon is in talks with advertisers and brands about
content sponsorships and original-content creation, Angiolet
said. The service lets users post comments, form interest-based
groups and clip and share videos in social networks, he added.
Verizon's video strategy "holds genuine promise,"
MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett said in a recent note.
Verizon is currently the only video service to offer advertisers
customer data "based on location, at the personal level rather
than the household level, with unprecedented knowledge of
purchase intent and a wealth of demographic and prior purchase
information," Moffett said.
Verizon's content portfolio will evolve in coming months,
executives have said. Previously, Verizon said its upcoming
digital video service will offer content from the National
Football League, DreamWorks Animation's AwesomenessTV unit and
Vice Media.
As its trial period begins, content partners include Comedy
Central, Food Network, ESPN, Discovery Network and VH1. From the
web, it will offer videos from Maker Studios, Machinima and
StyleHaul, among others.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Editing by Peter Henderson and Ken
Wills)