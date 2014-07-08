By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, July 8 The U.S. government issued
about 150,000 requests for customer information from Verizon
Communications in the first half of 2014, most of them
subpoenas, the country's largest wireless carrier reported on
Tuesday.
The report is the second summary of government requests
Verizon has publicly issued since shareholders pressured the
company to divulge information it shared with the government in
December.
The government issued 72,342 subpoenas, half of which
request subscriber information on a given phone number or IP
address, while others ask for transactional information, like
the phone numbers a customer has called, according to Verizon.
Verizon also received over 37,000 court orders, including
714 wiretaps, which give access to the content of communications
and over 3,000 pen registers and trap and trace orders, which
give the government real-time access to outgoing and incoming
phone numbers, respectively.
"We repeat our call for governments around the world to make
public the number of demands they make for customer data from
telecom and Internet companies," Randal Milch, Verizon's general
counsel, wrote in a company blog.
The report included limited information on international
requests. France led all foreign countries listed in the report
in customer information point requests, which include phone
numbers or IP addresses used to identify a customer, with 762
requests.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jan Paschal)