NEW YORK, Sept 19 Verizon Communications
and two unions have reached tentative agreements for labor
contracts covering about 43,000 workers after more than a year
of negotiations and a strike.
The telephone company said the contracts with the
Communications Workers of America and the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers would run through Aug. 1,
2015, if they are approved by the workers.
Verizon and the unions recently entered mediation talks
after they had not reached an agreement after a year of
negotiations following a two-week strike in August 2011.