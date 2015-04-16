NEW YORK, April 16 Verizon Communications Inc will offer college sports programming in its upcoming online video service targeted at families and younger viewers who increasingly watch content on mobile devices, the company said on Thursday.

Verizon is expected to release its video service this summer and content from CBS Sports, ESPN, ACC Digital Network, Campus Insiders, and 120 Sports will be available later this year, the company said.

In March, Verizon announced a deal to add original online programming to its service from DreamWorks Animation and its AwesomenessTV unit that is known for creating popular content aimed at teens and younger adults known as millennials on Google Inc's YouTube.

Verizon executives have said the company's "mobile-first" service will offer 20 to 30 channels and that they also see a market for streaming original content.

More content deals are in the works and Verizon may rely largely on advertising for revenue from its upcoming online video service, company executives have said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Gunna Dickson)