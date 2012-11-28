FRANKFURT Nov 28 British mobile operator
Vodafone Group Plc expects to continue to pay a dividend
from its investment in Verizon Wireless, its financial chief
told a German daily.
"As long as the business develops in the way it has recently
there is reason to believe that the shareholders will receive
significant sums in the future," Andy Halford told newspaper
Boersen-Zeitung.
U.S. mobile operator Verizon Wireless announced earlier this
month that it would pay $8.5 billion in dividends to its two
parent companies, Verizon Communications - which owns 55
percent of Verizon Wireless - and Vodafone.
In the past, the dividend had been a bone of contention for
Vodafone shareholders, anxious to get a return on their
ownership in the top U.S. wireless service. The dividend had
been suspended from 2005 through 2010 while Verizon Wireless
focused on paying down debt.
Separately, Halford told the newspaper that acquisitions
would stay on Vodafone's agenda.
Asked about Vodafone's plans to list its Indian business,
Halford said more clarity was needed regarding regulatory and
tax issues.
"Only then will we decide on the timing of an IPO," he said.