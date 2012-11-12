By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK Nov 12 Verizon Wireless said on Monday
that its board agreed to pay a total dividend of $8.5 billion to
its two parent companies, Verizon Communications and
Vodafone Group Plc.
The announcement follows months of investor speculation as
to whether Verizon Wireless would pay a dividend this year.
Verizon Communications, which owns 55 percent of Verizon
Wireless and is dependent on wireless operations for growth,
could put the cash toward its capital spending, debt interest or
its own shareholder dividends, Barclays analyst James Ratcliffe
said.
"It's driven primarily by the cash needs of Verizon
Communications," said Ratcliffe, who had expected a distribution
in the range of $10 billion to $12 billion.
Verizon declined to comment on the size of the pay-out or
how it plans to use the cash.
The pay-out is down from the $10 billion dividend that
Verizon Wireless announced in July 2011 and paid in January
2012.
In the past, the dividend had been a bone of contention for
Vodafone shareholders, anxious to get a return on their
ownership in the top U.S. wireless service. The dividend had
been suspended from 2005 through 2010 while Verizon Wireless
focused on paying down debt.
Verizon Wireless said the distributions would be paid in one
or more tranches, with each tranche paid in proportion to the
two owners' partnership interests.
The announcement came the day before Vodafone was due to
report its half-year results. The dividends are due to be paid
on or before Dec. 31, Verizon Wireless said.
Vodafone's U.S. shares edged higher in late trade
after closing at $26.39 on Nasdaq. Verizon shares rose to $42.62
after closing at $42.56 on the New York Stock Exchange.