Aug 29 Vodafone Group PLC confirmed on
Thursday it was in talks with Verizon Communications Inc
to sell its stake in Verizon Wireless, the number one U.S.
mobile carrier, in what could be the third-biggest deal of all
time.
It is the latest twist in a long relationship between the
two telecommunications giants. Following is a timeline charting
their history together:
1994
June: U.S. regional phone company Bell Atlantic forms a
wireless partnership with neighboring peer NYNEX covering 55
million potential customers. Verizon today calls this deal the
beginnings of what is now Verizon Wireless.
1996
April: Bell Atlantic and NYNEX agree to an outright merger.
1998
July: Bell Atlantic and peer GTE agree to merge.
1999
January: Britain's Vodafone says it will buy U.S. wireless
company AirTouch Communications with interests in German and
Italian telecoms businesses controlled by Mannesmann AG for
$66.5 billion in a record transatlantic takeover.
September: Bell Atlantic and Vodafone AirTouch Plc agree to
combine their U.S. wireless companies, including Bell Atlantic
Mobile and AirTouch Cellular, into a single joint venture.
2000
February: Mannesmann agrees to a $203 billion all-share
Vodafone bid, which gives its investors 49.5 percent of the
combined company, in what is the largest M&A deal ever.
April: The Bell Atlantic/Vodafone AirTouch joint venture is
approved and begins operations as Verizon Wireless.
June: The Bell Atlantic/GTE merger closes, creating Verizon
Communications. At that time, GTE's wireless operations are
added into Verizon Wireless.
At that point Verizon Communications became majority owner
of the wireless joint venture, with a 55 percent stake.
2004
February: Vodafone loses out in the bidding to buy AT&T
Wireless, a deal that would have let the company bring its brand
to the United States but also might have forced it to sell its
Verizon Wireless stake. Vodafone CEO Arun Sarin says Vodafone
will sit down with Verizon and discuss the future of their
partnership.
September: Sarin says both Vodafone and Verizon would like
to have bigger stakes in their joint venture, creating an
impasse between the two. In 2004 the joint venture pays its
parents dividends of $3.2 bln in two installments.
2005
Verizon Wireless pays dividends of about $1.997 billion to
its parents and distributions to cover its parents' tax
payments. While it pays its parents billions of dollars in the
coming years to cover tax obligations, its next non-tax related
payout is not announced until 2011, causing friction between
them.
2007
July: Vodafone denies reports it is considering a $160
billion to take over Verizon Communications in its entirety as a
way to consolidate their venture.
2008
July: Vittorio Colao is appointed Chief Executive of
Vodafone, replacing Sarin. Colao had been on the board since
October 2006.
2009
January: Verizon Wireless completes a $28.1 billion
acquisition of regional carrier Alltel that includes the
assumption of $22.2 billion in debt. For years it said it was
withholding dividends to its parents in order to use its cash to
pay off the debt incurred in the Alltel deal.
2011
July: Lowell McAdam is named CEO of Verizon Communications
replacing Ivan Seidenberg. Before McAdam became COO of Verizon
in 2010 he had served as CEO of Verizon Wireless.
2012
January: Verizon Wireless pays its parents a dividend of $10
billion. It had announced plans to pay a dividend in July 2011.
December: Verizon Wireless pays an $8.5 billion dividend.
2013
January: The year kicks off with reports Verizon could
consider a purchase of the Verizon Wireless stake. CEO McAdam
tells Dow Jones a deal could be "feasible" but then tells
Reuters the companies were not in talks about a deal at the
time.
March: Speculation is rampant again after a Bloomberg report
that Verizon is eying a resolution to the Vodafone relationship
this year. Sources tell Reuters that Vodafone has lawyers and
bankers looking at deal options.
April 3: Verizon repeats its long stated desire to buy out
Vodafone's 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless and says has no
intention of pursuing a Verizon/Vodafone merger in response to
speculation.
April 18: Verizon CFO Fran Shammo says his company is
confident it could buy Vodafone's Verizon Wireless stake without
major tax implications. This is seen by investors as a sign that
Verizon is applying pressure on Vodafone to discuss a deal.
April 24: Reuters reports that Verizon is preparing a $100
billion bid for the stake and could use a structure that could
limit Vodafone's tax obligation to $5 billion or less.
May 21: Vodafone boss Vittorio Colao says he will not bow to
pressure to do any deal, staking his reputation on selling the
group's stake in Verizon Wireless at the right time and right
price.
July 23: Vodafone Chairman Gerard Kleisterlee says the
company's board will seriously consider any offer for its 45
percent stake in Verizon Wireless if it offers more value to
investors than the current status quo.
Aug 28: Verizon and Vodafone restart talks over a possible
buyout of the British firm's stake in Verizon Wireless, the Wall
Street Journal reports.
Sources: Verizon corporate history, Thomson Reuters data,
