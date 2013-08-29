* Vodafone confirms talks on sale of Verizon Wireless stake
* Tax, price and structure issues remain -source
* Vodafone shares close up 8 percent
* Verizon close with a 2.7 gain
By Kate Holton and Sinead Carew
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 29 Verizon Communications
is close to buying the remaining stake in Verizon
Wireless from Vodafone Group PLC it does not own for
potentially $130 billion, according to people familiar with the
talks, in what could be the third-biggest deal of all time.
Verizon, the number one U.S. mobile carrier, has made no
secret of its desire to gain full ownership of a network that is
growing fast and generating billions of dollars in free cash
flow, hoping to reap the monetary benefits.
Now, rising interest rates, rapidly intensifying competition
and Verizon's share price, which is off 12 percent in recent
weeks, have lent urgency to get a deal done before raising money
becomes too expensive.
Across the ocean, Vodafone's Chief Executive Vittorio Colao
has bided his time, making it clear he would only sell the 45
percent stake at what he considered the right time and most
importantly the right price. The deal would leave the world's
second largest mobile operator with assets in Europe and
emerging markets such as India, Turkey and Africa and money to
give back to shareholders.
The deal has been years in the making. Vodafone came close
selling out in 2004, when it bid for AT&T Wireless and would
have had to shed its Verizon stake. The British company,
however, lost that bid to Cingular, and has since held on to the
Verizon Wireless stake for its exposure to the U.S. wireless
market.
The Verizon Wireless joint venture started in 2000.
BREAKTHROUGH?
A few weeks ago, Verizon and Vodafone resumed talks
discussing a sale for around $130 billion, according to a person
familiar with the situation, who asked not to be named. Two
sources said an announcement could come as soon as next week.
A third person familiar with the matter cautioned that while
the companies had made progress, some issues around taxes, price
and structure still need to be ironed out. The person cautioned
that the deal could still fall apart.
If conditions remain as they are, financing would not be a
problem, the source added, saying it would include syndicated
loans and tiers of lenders.
Reuters reported in April that Verizon had hired advisers
for a possible $100 billion bid, an opening gambit that analysts
and investors said was too low, putting the value of Vodafone's
holding nearer $120 billion.
With the price tag rising from there, the only M&A deals
bigger than this would be Vodafone's $203 billion takeover of
Germany's Mannesmann in 1999 and AOL's $181 billion acquisition
of Time Warner the following year.
A statement from Vodafone on Thursday confirming talks sent
its shares up 9 percent to a 12-year high of 207 pence as
investors and analysts said a deal could finally be on the
cards. It shares closed at 205.78 pence. Shares in Verizon ended
the day with a 2.7 percent gain in New York to $47.82.
Assuming a $130 billion price tag, total advisory fees for
banks involved would be in the $200 million to $250 million
range, according to Freeman estimates. Arrangement fees for a
loan syndication could be around 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent of
the proceeds raised or in a range of $125 million to 250 million
range for a $60 billion syndication, the research firm
estimated.
RAPID DEBT PAYBACK
As U.S. growth slows, because most people already own
smartphones, and competition intensifies, Verizon is under
pressure to find ways to expand. Despite the steep sums being
discussed, Verizon investors expect handsome rewards from full
Verizon Wireless ownership.
Even assuming a $130 billion price tag, with roughly half
funded by debt, such a deal would increase Verizon's pro forma
earnings per share by 13 percent in 2014, Nomura analyst Adam
Ilkowitz said in a research note.
"As Verizon would own 100 percent of arguably the best
wireless asset in the country, in addition to a modestly
improving wireline business, we believe the market should
support this deal even at this lofty multiple," Ilkowitz said.
With 2012 free cash flow of $28.6 billion at Verizon
Wireless, RBC Capital Markets analyst Doug Colandrea said
Verizon has the ability to rapidly repay the debt raised to fund
the deal.
The two companies also own a cross holding in Vodafone
Italy, which could form part of the deal, with Verizon possibly
selling its 23 percent back to Vodafone, which has 77 percent,
sources told Bloomberg.
Charles Stanley analyst Tom Gidley-Kitchin said it was
inevitable Verizon would make a serious approach.
"Vodafone doesn't have to sell, they are quite prepared to
wait," he said. "I don't think Vittorio Colao is going to be
bamboozled into selling at a sub-optimal price, so I think
Verizon will understand they will have to pay closer to $130
billion."
Vodafone has changed its strategy from being a pure mobile
operator to offering combined services such as television and
fixed line broadband. To that end it has agreed to buy Kabel
Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros.
FULL CONTROL
The stake in Verizon Wireless has become increasingly
valuable to Vodafone as its fortunes have waned in its core
European markets.
But it has a strategy of wanting full control of its assets,
and as the junior partner in Verizon Wireless, it has no control
over the timing and level of dividends from the group.
Vodafone's Colao said in May he would not bow to pressure to
do any deal.
Verizon has been able to use the dividend as a lever to
persuade Vodafone to sell. The company paid no dividends from
the asset between 2005 and 2011, which at the time was viewed by
analysts as trying to pressure Vodafone into doing a deal.
Verizon Wireless paid out a $7 billion dividend to its
parent companies in June, indicating that they were on better
terms than at earlier stages in the relationship.
A Verizon representative declined to comment.
Vodafone investors and analysts expect the company, which
has $30.6 billion of debt according to Thomson Reuters data, to
return a lot of the proceeds of a deal to shareholders, rather
than embark on more M&A or paying down borrowing.
"We would expect them to distribute a very large proportion
of the proceeds to shareholders," analyst Gidley-Kitchin said.
A disposal would change the investment case for Vodafone, as
the group would be left with a mixture of low growth, but cash
generation in Europe and higher growth, but less cash generating
emerging markets, he said.
Analysts and investors have said that structuring the deal
to ensure not too much tax was payable by the seller was a
tricky issue.
"The tax leakage being rumoured is $10 billion, which I
think would be a good result for Vodafone holders," one of the
10 largest investors in the UK-listed telecoms company told
Reuters.
Vodafone's credit default swaps, which measure the cost of
insuring against a default on its debts, fell 6 basis points to
70 basis points after the news.