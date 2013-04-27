LONDON, April 27 Six major Vodafone investors
said $100 billion was not enough for the British
company's stake in its U.S. joint venture with Verizon
Communications, and urged the latter to come up with an
offer of at least $120 billion.
Their comments followed a Reuters report on Wednesday that
Verizon had hired advisers to prepare a possible $100 billion
bid to buy Vodafone's 45 percent stake in their Verizon Wireless
joint venture, likely to be structured as a roughly 50:50 cash
and stock bid.
Should the $100 billion figure stand, the six shareholders,
with around 1.3 billion of Vodafone's shares between them, said
they would prefer the British group to push for a full merger
with Verizon instead.
The main concern among investors contacted by Reuters was
the fact that a sale of Verizon Wireless - the best performing
asset by far in the Vodafone portfolio - would highlight the
operator's exposure to its troubled European markets.
"Without wishing to be too disrespectful, (Vodafone is)
sitting with a rather ugly set of assets once you lose the
Verizon Wireless stake," said Ralph Brook-Fox, UK equities fund
manager at Ignis Asset Management, a top 40 institutional
shareholder in Vodafone.
"I think the merger or full takeover scenario, although not
at the forefront of discussions right now, could actually end up
being the more palatable deal."
Verizon Communications released a statement earlier this
month to say it did not have any intention to merge or make an
offer for Vodafone following bid speculation.
Vodafone's share of Verizon Wireless represented around half
of the British group's adjusted operating profit in the six
months to the end of September 2012, according to its financial
results.
It also received before the end of 2012 a 2.4 billion pound
dividend from its Verizon Wireless stake, and said it would pass
on 1.5 billion pounds to its shareholders via a buyback, showing
the importance to the group of its holding.
Among its core European operations Vodafone operates in
crisis-hit and heavily regulated markets such as Italy, Spain
and Portugal, where revenues have come under pressure because of
economic turmoil and intense competition.
With that in mind, investors contacted by Reuters would
rather an offer for the stake at between $120 billion and $135
billion as acceptable. At its current share price, Vodafone's
whole market capitalisation stands at around $146 billion.
"I think ... $120 billion is the point where you think
you've got a decent premium," one top 20 shareholder said, on
the condition of anonymity. "I think that's reasonable and if
they achieve that, I think the (Vodafone) shares go up."
Another big question mark for Vodafone and its shareholders
is the potential tax bill the sale of its stake would incur:
anywhere between $5 billion and $25 billion.
The wide range is due to a lack of clarity about which
holding companies within Vodafone own which assets - for
instance Vodafone America holds assets in a number of other
jurisdictions - leaving those outside the company unable to say
with any conviction how much tax would need to be paid.