NEW YORK May 16 Verizon Wireless should see an
increase in data revenue after it offers new shared data plans
this summer, according to a top executive for parent company
Verizon Communications Inc.
Verizon's intends to allow customers to share their data
allowance among different devices, unlike their current
offerings, where they have to sign up for a separate data plan
for every device connected to the wireless operator's network.
Verizon Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo said he expects
the new offering to encourage more customers to connect more
devices to its network. As a result, he expects them to sign up
for higher-tier data services that come with higher prices.
"We're fairly confident we'll start to see people uptick in
the tiers, which is where we'll see the revenue accretion."
Shammo said in a webcast of an investor conference.
Once the shared plans are available, Shammo said he would
change how he reports wireless revenue. Instead of reporting
average revenue per user, Shammo said the company would start
reporting average revenue per account.
One area where carriers like Verizon have been missing out
is tablet computers as consumers have been hesitant to pay the
extra cost of connecting their tablet to the cellular network.
But Shammo said this may change with shared data plans.
Another sticking point is that operators like Verizon do not
subsidize tablet computers. Shammo said this would not change
any time soon.
"We're holding pretty strong with the model of no subsidies
on these devices," the executive said.
The high price of devices such as the Apple Inc
iPhone have hurt operator margins as Verizon and its rivals pay
hefty subsidies for the device so it can offer the phones at a
discount to customers who sign a two-year contract.
But Shammo said he is looking closely at moves by European
operators to back off on subsidizing smartphones.
"I think the industry is going to look hard at these types
of models going forward," he said.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications and
Vodafone Group Plc.